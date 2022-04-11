Lifestyle

5 popular places in India to try paragliding

Written by Sneha Das Apr 11, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Paragliding is an exciting activity to try for a thrilling vacation. (Photo credit: PixaHive.com)

If you wish to fly like a bird in the open sky while enjoying the fresh breeze and mesmerizing surroundings, then paragliding is the perfect adventure sport for you. You don't need to take a trip to an international destination to enjoy this activity as it is available right here in India at several places. Here are five Indian places to enjoy paragliding.

#1 Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh

Bir Billing is a small town in Himachal Pradesh that is well-known as the "Paragliding Capital of India." It was the place where the first Paragliding World Cup was organized in 2015. You can opt for small, medium, or long flying sessions while enjoying the stunning views of the Dhauladhar mountain range. Billing is the take-off point here while Bir is the landing point.

#2 Yelagiri in Tamil Nadu

A hidden gem in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, Yelagiri is a small hill station that is a popular spot for paragliding. The activity takes you to an altitude of 2,000 feet above sea level where you can get a bird's eye view of the hilly town while enjoying the natural setting. September to February is the best time to enjoy paragliding here.

#3 Arambol in Goa

If you are looking to paraglide with a view of the beach, then head to Arambol in Goa. It isn't as high-intensity, so beginners also can easily enjoy it. The ride timing ranges from 15 to 30 minutes and you take off from Arambol Sweetwater Lake. The experience is surreal as you fly over the exotic island surrounded by blue waters and palm trees.

#4 Panchgani in Maharashtra

Located in Maharashtra's Satara district, Panchgani is a popular hill station where you can enjoy paragliding over the lush green hills and stunning rivers. Situated at an altitude of 1,200 meters above sea level, the location has a favorable climate, wind, and clear skies that make it an ideal spot. There are multiple take-off points in Panchgani that include Bhilar, Khingar, and Tapola.

#5 Manali in Himachal Pradesh

Popularl for various adventure activities, Manali in Himachal Pradesh is situated at an altitude of 5,500 to 6,000 feet above sea level which makes it an ideal spot for paragliding. Some popular areas to try paragliding in Manali are Solang Valley, Naggar Road, Kullu Valley, Fatru Mountain, and Gulaba. You can enjoy paragliding here all year round except during the monsoon season.