How Indian states are preparing to fight Omicron variant

The Omicron variant was first reported by South Africa and has been detected in at least 16 countries.

Indian states have increased caution to check the spread of the new coronavirus variant called Omicron. The precautionary measures include increased screening/testing and quarantining of travelers. The central government had also asked states and union territories on Tuesday to ramp up testing for the early identification of cases. Here is how different states are preparing to tackle the variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fear has gripped India and the whole world following the emergence of new coronavirus strain B.1.1.529 or Omicron. The variant, first detected in South Africa, has already spread to at least 16 more countries. It is said to be the most heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Many countries, including India, are now reconsidering the resumption of international commercial flights.

Delhi Delhi prepping to boost health infrastructure

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority asked the state health department to make sure there are enough hospital beds, medicines, and medical oxygen. Apart from strictly adhering to the test, track, treat strategy, it will also keep track of international passengers placed under home isolation. The Lok Nayak Hospital has been earmarked as a dedicated facility to treat any patients detected with the Omicron variant.

Information Kejriwal demands suspension of flights

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Centre for delaying the suspension of flights from countries where Omicron has been detected. Notably, he also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday demanding the same.

Maharashtra Maharashtra alerts government, private facilities

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the dean of all jumbo centers and ward officers to keep the facilities ready so that they can be activated on short notice. During a review meeting on Monday, state minister Aaditya Thackeray informed private hospitals to have at least one ward reserve for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Information Pune to quarantine international travelers

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to quarantine international arrivals, especially from South Africa. Further, the RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for all international travelers. The Pune district administration will also launch an information and communication drive to dispel misconceptions about the virus.

Karnataka Karnataka seeks booster jabs for frontline workers

In Karnataka, the RT-PCR test is mandatory for travelers coming from countries where Omicron has been detected. For travelers arriving from Kerala, a negative COVID-19 report is mandatory. A second test is mandatory on the seventh day after entering Karnataka. The Karnataka government has approached the Centre seeking booster jabs for frontline workers in the state.

Punjab Punjab to monitor arrivals from 'at-risk' nations

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni directed all the health officials Monday to ensure strict monitoring of travelers from countries where Omicron has been detected. Further, Punjab will strictly follow the Centre's new guidelines for international travelers. Health officials were also instructed to ensure adequate availability of medicine and equipment. Chandigarh is ensuring an adequate supply of testing kits, medicines, and oxygen.

J&K J&K calls for genome sequencing facilities

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed Deputy Commissioners to enhance testing and establish a micro-containment zone at an early stage. J&K administration also asked the health department to establish genome sequencing facilities at Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu. It has also been asked to set up government quarantine centers in Budgam and Srinagar.

States Tamil Nadu's push for research into Omicron

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has directed authorities to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts along with field investigations. The state has also called for laboratory assessment to improve understanding of the potential impact of Omicron. The Telangana government has also strengthened its surveillance system. In Telangana, fully vaccinated passengers arriving from "at-risk" countries will be quarantined at home and monitored.

UP, MP Increased screening, testing in UP and MP

The Lucknow administration in Uttar Pradesh has issued separate protocols for international and domestic arrivals. While international arrivals will follow federal guidelines, domestic travelers will undergo thermal screening. The RT-PCR test would be conducted for travelers exhibiting some symptoms. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government will trace, test, and isolate (if required) international passengers who arrived in the state in the past month.