Maharashtra: Fifty-six arrested from bar for COVID-19 norms violation, obscenity

Police has raided a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested 56 people, including waitresses and customers, for allegedly violating the coronavirus prevention guidelines and indulging in obscenity, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the bar located in the Manpada area of Dombivli town on Sunday night and found the bar's various staff members and customers without masks.

The staff members and customers were also not following the social distancing norm, Senior Police Inspector Vilas Patil of Kalyan Crime Unit-III said. Some of the people present there were also found indulging in obscenity, the police said. Following the raid, the police arrested 56 people, including 21 waitresses, 30 customers, and other bar staff members, the official said.

The police also seized cash worth Rs. 63,410 and a music system from the premises, he said. The Manpada Police registered offenses against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, 270 (negligent, malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (common intention).

How is the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra?

The accused were also booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, the police added. The COVID-19 case tally crossed the 65-lakh mark in Maharashtra on Monday. On Monday, approximately 2,972 recoveries were reported. Maharashtra has been reporting between 4,000 and 5,000 cases for the past 12 days, except four days when daily cases dropped to fewer than 4,000.

At present, as there is no rise in daily cases, the state government is not considering re-imposing fresh curbs anywhere in the state amid the threat of the potential third wave of COVID-19. Simultaneously, the state government is also taking decisions on lifting restrictions in a gradual manner, reported Hindustan Times.

Health experts have said that the potential third wave may hit Maharashtra by December or January. The decision on reopening religious places will be taken only after Diwali, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.