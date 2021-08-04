Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases, up 40% from yesterday

India's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases remains above 40,000.

India on Wednesday reported over 42,000 new COVID-19 cases, a near 40% rise from the single-day infections reported on Tuesday. India's seven-day rolling average remains above 40,000 since dropping to a low of 38,000 in mid-July. The government has warned the slowdown in the reduction of cases is a "cause of concern" as experts warn a third wave of infections could be imminent.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.17 crore; 4.23 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,17,69,132 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,25,757. So far, 3,09,33,022 patients have recovered, while 4,10,353 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 42,625 new infections, 36,668 more discharges, and 562 fresh fatalities. 48,52,86,570 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States

Over 55% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 6,005 new COVID-19 cases along with 6,799 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 23,676 new cases and 15,626 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,674 new cases and 1,376 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,908 new cases and 2,047 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,546 new cases and 1,940 recoveries.

Information

Maharashtra leads in single-day deaths

In terms of single-day fatalities, Maharashtra continued to lead the spike. The state reported 177 fresh deaths or 31% of all deaths on the day. Kerala, on the other hand, reported 148 more deaths or 26% of the day's total.

Transmission

Transmission factor above 1 in 8 states, government warns

On a related note, the Centre on Tuesday warned that COVID-19 is "still raging" in India and the Delta variant remains a "dominant problem." In eight states/union territories, the R-value has risen above one, indicating that each infected person is infecting more than one other individual. These states/UTs include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Vaccination

No recommendation on mixing vaccines so far: Government tells Parliament

Separately, After reports that India was considering allowing mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccinations, the Health Ministry clarified in the Rajya Sabha that no such formal recommendation had been made so far. Scientific evidence is still evolving on the subject, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. Earlier, it was reported the government was considering mixing two-dose vaccines Covishield and Sputnik.