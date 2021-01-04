India on Sunday reported over 16,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally past 10.34 million cases. The recovery rate stood at 96.1%. At least 200 more people died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,49,706. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,03,23,965 COVID-19 cases, 1,49,435 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,03,23,965 COVID-19 cases, including 1,49,435 deaths, 2,47,220 active cases, and 99,27,310 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,03,41,300 cases and 1,49,706 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 99.46 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 19,42,136 total cases, 49,666 deaths, 18,36,999 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,21,938 total cases, 12,107 deaths, 8,98,919 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,83,082 total cases, 7,115 deaths, 8,72,897 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,20,712 total cases, 12,156 deaths, 8,00,429 recoveries. Kerala: 7,75,852 total cases, 3,141 deaths, 7,07,244 recoveries. Delhi: 6,26,872 total cases, 10,585 deaths, 6,11,243 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,88,171 total cases, 8,403 deaths, 5,66,910 recoveries.

Key updates 4.6K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.3K fresh infections

Kerala reported 4,600 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.7% with 47,291 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,282 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.8% with 68,061 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections further declined to 715. The tally has climbed to 2,47,228, including 4,318 deaths and 2,33,660 recoveries.

Key updates 424 new cases in Delhi; Bengal reports 896 fresh infections