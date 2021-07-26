Coronavirus: New cases in United States surpass India's once again

Jul 26, 2021

India reported over 39,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

India on Monday reported over 39,000 new COVID-19 cases along with more than 400 more deaths due to the viral disease. However, as infections have stagnated in India, the United States has surpassed India's tally of new cases. The US reported a rolling seven-day average of 52,000 infections on Monday, with Florida being responsible for 20% of them. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.14 crore; 4.2 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 3,14,11,262 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,20,551. So far, 3,05,79,106 patients have recovered, while 4,11,189 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 39,361 new infections, 35,968 more discharges, and 416 fresh fatalities. 43,51,96,001 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States

44.3% new cases in Kerala alone

Maharashtra reported 6,843 new COVID-19 cases along with 5,212 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 17,466 new cases and 15,247 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,001 new cases and 1,465 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,808 new cases and 2,447 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,252 new cases and 2,440 recoveries.

US

US average new cases surpass India's

Meanwhile, the United States on Monday added over 14,000 new cases, however, the seven-day rolling average stood at 52,000 as cases peaked at 82.5K this week. The figures have pushed America's tally of new infections past India's, which has been reporting among the world's highest infections since the second wave. The average daily deaths, however, stood at 269, which is well below India's count.

Information

Vaccinations in US outshine India's drive

Separately, the US has administered a single vaccine dose to 56% of its population, according to The New York Times, including 49% who are fully vaccinated. Comparatively, India has fully vaccinated 7% of its population, while only over 25% has received at least one dose.

Vaccine

AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed shot 6 times better: Study

On a related note, a South Korean study has found that inoculations with mixed shots of the AstraZeneca and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines boosted neutralizing antibody levels by six times compared to two AstraZeneca doses. It was conducted on 499 medical workers, out of whom, 100 received mixed doses, 200 took two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while the rest received two AstraZeneca shots.