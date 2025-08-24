Australian bowlers with best figures in ODIs versus South Africa

Australia scripted several records in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa of their 2025 home series in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. The hosts managed a mammoth score of 431/2 in 50 overs. Thereafter, they won the contest by 276 runs. Spinner Cooper Connolly floored the Proteas with a fifer. Here we decode Australian bowlers with best ODI figures versus South Africa.

#1 Andy Bichel - 5/19, Sydney 2002 Former Australian pacer Andy Bichel boasts the best bowling figures in ODI cricket versus South Africa. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bichel clocked figures worth 5/19 from 6.3 overs in Sydney, 2002. His exploits helped Australia bowl SA out for 106 runs in 38.3 overs at the SCG. In response, Australia won the contest by 8 wickets. Mark Waugh scored 55 runs.

#2 Brett Lee - 5/22, Docklands, Melbourne 2006 Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee floored South Africa in the 4th match of the 2006 series at Docklands, Melbourne. Lee claimed 5/22 from 10 overs (1 maiden), helping his side bowl SA out for 186 runs. Earlier, the Aussies posted 245/10 in 49.2 overs. Phil Jaques scored a 112-ball 94. Lee's exploits helped Australia win the match by 59 runs.