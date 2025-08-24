Decoding 400-plus totals for Australia in ODI cricket

Australia made records in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa of their 2025 home series in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. The hosts managed a mammoth score of 431/2 in 50 overs. This was their 2nd-highest score in ODI cricket. Australia, who won the match comfortably, posted a 400-plus score in ODIs for the 3rd time. We decode their highest totals (ODIs).

#1 434/4 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2006 The 2006 ODI series between South Africa and Australia saw the visitors smash 434/4 in 50 overs during the 5th encounter in Johannesburg. Adam Gilchrist (55), Simon Katich (79), Ricky Ponting (164) and Michael Hussey (81) powered the Aussies to 434. However, they lost the match as South Africa scored 438/9 in 49.5 overs. Herschelle Gibbs' 175 stole the show for SA.

#2 431/2 vs SA, Mackay, 2025 The 3rd and final ODI of the 2025 series saw hosts Australia post 431/2 as mentioned. Australia had three centurions in the form of Travis Head (142), Mitchell Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118*). Alex Carey also scored an unbeaten fifty. In response, the Proteas perished for a score of 155 as Australia won the match by 276 runs.