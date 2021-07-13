Maharashtra: Interfaith marriage ceremony called off after social media protests

The social media protests started soon after the wedding invitation card of the couple went viral

Buckling under pressure from their Hindu community members, parents of a 28-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nashik district have called off her marriage ceremony with a Muslim man, sources said. In a letter to the community body, the woman's father, a jeweler, said they decided not to go ahead with the July 18 wedding ceremony due to the present situation, referring to social media protests.

Situation

Protests started after the wedding invitation card went viral

The social media protests started soon after the wedding invitation card went viral. He said his daughter and the man had a registered marriage in May this year. "However, due to the present situation, I can't say if they will stay together," he said, adding his daughter is staying with her parents since the marriage registration.

Protests

Protesters described the wedding ceremony as a love jihad case

The woman was scheduled to tie the nuptial knot as per Hindu rituals. The online protesters had described the upcoming wedding ceremony as a case of love jihad. A member of the woman's community said the man was her private tutor a few years ago and that was how they got to know each other.

Threats

Woman's family members received telephonic threats: Community member

"The registered marriage didn't evoke any harsh reaction within the community but the family came under a lot of pressure after the invitation card of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media," a community member said. "Social media posts and messages related to the marriage ceremony were widely circulated on WhatsApp groups and the woman's family members also received telephonic threats," he said.

Decision

Woman's father informed the community president about the decision

"The woman's father, who is an office-bearer of the community body, consulted family members after the stiff opposition on social media and decided to cancel the wedding ceremony," he said. "The woman's father has informed us through a letter that he is calling off his daughter's marriage ceremony due to certain circumstances," said Sunil Mahalkar, President of Sant Narhari Maharaj Lad Suvarnakar Sanstha, Nashik.

Information

Community members thanked various organizations

The decision to call off the wedding ceremony was also circulated on WhatsApp, with community members thanking various suvarnakar (jewelers) community organizations and also the OBC Andolan Samiti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Ekta Manch.