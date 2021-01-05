India on Monday reported over 16,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally past 10.35 million cases. The recovery rate stood at 96.3%. The death toll in India neared 1.5 lakh as at least 200 more people died in the past 24 hours. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,03,40,469 COVID-19 cases, 1,49,649 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,03,40,469 COVID-19 cases, including 1,49,649 deaths, 2,43,953 active cases, and 99,46,867 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,03,57,980 cases and 1,49,903 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 99.75 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 19,47,011 total cases, 49,695 deaths, 18,47,361 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,22,538 total cases, 12,107 deaths, 9,00,202 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,83,210 total cases, 7,118 deaths, 8,73,149 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,21,550 total cases, 12,166 deaths, 8,01,414 recoveries. Kerala: 7,78,873 total cases, 3,160 deaths, 7,12,389 recoveries. Delhi: 6,27,256 total cases, 10,597 deaths, 6,11,970 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,88,882 total cases, 8,413 deaths, 5,67,964 recoveries.

Key updates 3K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.7K fresh infections

Kerala reported 3,021 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9% with 33,508 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 2,765 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.9% with 46,374 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections further declined to 698. The tally has climbed to 2,47,926, including 4,321 deaths and 2,34,558 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 384 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.55 lakh