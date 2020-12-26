Honda 2Wheelers India has announced a 5% cashback offer of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchasing its Grazia 125 scooter.

This scheme is valid on EMI purchases using ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank Credit and Debit cards.

As for the highlights, it has a sporty design and runs on a BS6-compliant 125cc single-cylinder engine.

Here's our roundup.