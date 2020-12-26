Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 01:00 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Honda 2Wheelers India has announced a 5% cashback offer of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchasing its Grazia 125 scooter.
This scheme is valid on EMI purchases using ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank Credit and Debit cards.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty design and runs on a BS6-compliant 125cc single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Honda Grazia 125 sports an apron-mounted headlight, a single-piece flat-type seat, a compact exhaust, and a side stand indicator with an engine-cut-off facility.
The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, an engine start/stop switch, and a passing switch.
It comes in Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Siren Blue, Matte Axis Grey, and Pearl Spartan Red color options.
The Honda Grazia 125 runs on a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.25hp and a peak torque of 10.3Nm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Grazia is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel along with a Combi Brake System for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic front forks and spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end.
In India, the BS6-compliant Honda Grazia scooter comes in two trims: Standard and Deluxe. The former carries a price tag of Rs. 73,912, while the latter sports a price figure of Rs. 80,978 (both prices, ex-showroom).
