Austrian automaker KTM will launch its 790 Adventure motorbike in India by March-end, 2021. Testing of the two-wheeler has also started. As for the highlights, it will have a sporty semi-faired design and shall pack a host of equipment. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 799cc, parallel-twin engine sourced from the 790 Duke. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM 790 Adventure: At a glance

The KTM 790 Adventure will sit on a tubular chromium-molybdenum-steel frame and shall feature a sloping fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a color TFT display with support for the KTM My Ride app, and an LED headlight with DRLs. It shall ride on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 790 Adventure will draw power from a BS6-compliant 799cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The motor will generate 94hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 88Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The KTM 790 Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, off-road ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and lean-sensitive traction control. Four riding modes- Street, Rain, Off-road, and Rally will also be offered. Meanwhile, suspension duties will be handled by WP 43mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability