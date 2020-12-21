Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 03:31 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM will launch its 790 Adventure motorbike in India by March-end, 2021. Testing of the two-wheeler has also started.
As for the highlights, it will have a sporty semi-faired design and shall pack a host of equipment. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 799cc, parallel-twin engine sourced from the 790 Duke.
Here's our roundup.
The KTM 790 Adventure will sit on a tubular chromium-molybdenum-steel frame and shall feature a sloping fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen.
The bike will pack a color TFT display with support for the KTM My Ride app, and an LED headlight with DRLs. It shall ride on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.
The KTM 790 Adventure will draw power from a BS6-compliant 799cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The motor will generate 94hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 88Nm.
The KTM 790 Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, off-road ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and lean-sensitive traction control. Four riding modes- Street, Rain, Off-road, and Rally will also be offered.
Meanwhile, suspension duties will be handled by WP 43mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The pricing and availability details of the KTM 790 Adventure in India will be announced at the launch event in March 2021. As far as its pricing is concerned, it should cost around Rs. 11.5 lakh, and will go against Triumph Tiger 900.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.