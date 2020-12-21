Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that its investment plans in India have not derailed and predicted that the Indian economy has the strength to bounce back from the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In February 2019, the Kingdom's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, announced an investment of over $100 billion in petrochemicals, refining, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing, agriculture, etc. Here's more.

Details Saudi sees India as a close friend

Saudi Ambassador Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati told PTI that the Kingdom sees India not only as a strategic partner but as a close friend. He said in the defense and security departments, the countries were closely engaged in key areas like training, knowledge sharing, and combating terrorism. He also heaped praises on the economic relief package, known widely as the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

Statement In discussion to prioritize investment opportunities: Official

Sati revealed that there are no changes in Riyadh's plans, as far as investment in India is concerned. "Our plans to invest in India are on track and we are in discussion to prioritize investment opportunities in several sectors in both countries," he added. He also said that the revival of both countries' economies will help elevate other nations in the region as well.

Quote 'Indian economy can recover from pandemic's impact'

"The economic relief package provided by India for its most prominent sectors is commendable. As the fifth-largest global economy and the largest economy in South Asia, the Indian economy has the impetus to recover from the impact of the ongoing pandemic," Sati went on.

Visit Envoy didn't mention Army Chief's visit to Saudi

Notably, Sati didn't speak on Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's recent visit to Saudi Arabia. He merely said, "The Strategic (Partnership) Council set up by two countries in 2019 has opened new avenues on partnership in strategic areas like defense, security counter-terrorism, energy security, and renewable energy." In a rare sight, Gen Naravane recently flew to the Gulf country and met top military officers.

What he said 'Saudi Aramco is committed to investing in India's energy sector'

Sati also spoke about the relationship Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) was establishing with Indian companies. PIF announced an investment of $1.3 billion in Reliance Retail and $1.5 billion in Reliance's Jio platforms. He said Saudi Aramco, the state-owned petroleum and natural gas company, is interested in India's energy sector. The envoy claimed the recent Labor Reform Initiative (LRI) will cement economic ties.

LRI Labor initiative could enhance workers and employers' relationship, opined Sati