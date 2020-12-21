E-commerce giant Amazon India on Sunday announced that 1.5 lakh new sellers joined the platform this year. Further, over 70,000 Indian exporters in its global selling program have crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports. Amazon India, in its SMB Impact Report 2020, said that it works with more than 10 lakh small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), including sellers, logistics partners, developers, etc. Here's more.

The said report stated that 1.5 lakh new sellers joined Amazon.in in 2020, with more than 50,000 registering in Hindi and Tamil. In fact, a total of 4,152 Indian sellers surpassed Rs. 1 crore in sales this year, and the number of such sellers grew by 29 percent year-on-year. Amazon reportedly has over seven lakh sellers on its platform.

"This year has been unprecedented and has impacted the way we work and live. Yet, we remain inspired by the undying entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, resolve and trust in us of businesses, creators and authors to overcome challenges and grow," Amazon India's Senior VP, Amit Agarwal, said. He also highlighted the company's commitment to invest and partner in the success of SMBs in India.

Amazon.in has also unveiled the top 10 states and union territories with the most number of sellers. With over 1,10,000 sellers, Delhi has the largest number of sellers in the country, followed by Maharashtra, which has 87,000 sellers, and Gujarat (79,000). On a related note, the Amazon Business marketplace recorded 85 percent year-on-year growth in sales.

"There has been a 64 percent increase in monthly order volumes in 2020," the report said. "There are now over 70,000 Indian exporters selling millions of 'Made in India' products worldwide across 15 international Amazon websites. Indian SMBs and brands on the program have crossed Rs. 15,000 crore in cumulative exports," it further added.

