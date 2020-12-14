Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 05:27 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Audi India has started production of the facelifted A4 sedan at its Aurangabad factory. It will be the brand's first launch in the country in 2021.
To recall, the car was revealed in May 2019. It has an eye-catching design and offers an upmarket cabin with a host of tech features. It will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Audi A4 (facelift) has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a new hexagonal single-frame grille, a revised bumper with foglamp housing, and sleek Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs.
The sedan is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section gets wrap-around taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and a window wiper.
In India, the Audi A4 (facelift) will draw power from a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine along with a 12V mild-hybrid system for improved acceleration, mileage, and overall refinement. The mill should come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Audi A4 (facelift) has a spacious 5-seater cabin with red-colored seats, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel.
The sedan houses the Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with the latest Audi MMI user interface.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are also present.
The Audi A4 (facelift) will be be launched in early-2021 and its bookings are likely to commence in the coming weeks. It is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom).
