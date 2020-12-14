Audi India has started production of the facelifted A4 sedan at its Aurangabad factory. It will be the brand's first launch in the country in 2021. To recall, the car was revealed in May 2019. It has an eye-catching design and offers an upmarket cabin with a host of tech features. It will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi A4 (facelift): At a glance

The Audi A4 (facelift) has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a new hexagonal single-frame grille, a revised bumper with foglamp housing, and sleek Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs. The sedan is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section gets wrap-around taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and a window wiper.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Audi A4 (facelift) will draw power from a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine along with a 12V mild-hybrid system for improved acceleration, mileage, and overall refinement. The mill should come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Audi A4 (facelift) has a spacious 5-seater cabin with red-colored seats, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan houses the Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with the latest Audi MMI user interface. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are also present.

Information What about the pricing?