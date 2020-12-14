Japanese automaker Toyota has discontinued its Fortuner TRD SUV in India. To recall, the car was launched in August this year. It came with a sporty front grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, a dual-tone cabin equipped with a Special Technology Pack, and many safety features. It drew power from a 2.8-liter diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner TRD: At a glance

The Toyota Fortuner TRD featured a chrome-covered grille with TRD branding, a silvered skid plate, a red-accented rear bumper, and a dual-tone paint job (Pearl White shade and Black roof). The car was flanked by roof rails, auto-folding ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, it packed projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Fortuner TRD drew power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 175hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. The motor came mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Interiors How did it look like on the inside?

The Toyota Fortuner TRD had a dual-tone (black and maroon) cabin with 8-way adjustable seats, leatherette upholstery, and a power steering wheel. It was equipped with a Special Technology Pack, which included accessories like a wireless smartphone charger, a head-up display, a digital video recorder, and an air ionizer. The car also packed a touchscreen infotainment panel and offered seven airbags.

Information What about the pricing?