Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 03:42 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota has discontinued its Fortuner TRD SUV in India. To recall, the car was launched in August this year.
It came with a sporty front grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, a dual-tone cabin equipped with a Special Technology Pack, and many safety features. It drew power from a 2.8-liter diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The Toyota Fortuner TRD featured a chrome-covered grille with TRD branding, a silvered skid plate, a red-accented rear bumper, and a dual-tone paint job (Pearl White shade and Black roof).
The car was flanked by roof rails, auto-folding ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, it packed projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights.
The Toyota Fortuner TRD drew power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 175hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. The motor came mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.
The Toyota Fortuner TRD had a dual-tone (black and maroon) cabin with 8-way adjustable seats, leatherette upholstery, and a power steering wheel.
It was equipped with a Special Technology Pack, which included accessories like a wireless smartphone charger, a head-up display, a digital video recorder, and an air ionizer.
The car also packed a touchscreen infotainment panel and offered seven airbags.
The Toyota Fortuner TRD came in two variants- 4x2 automatic and 4x4 automatic. The former was sold at Rs. 34.98 lakh while the latter was priced at Rs. 36.88 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the company is expected to launch the Fortuner (facelift) in early-2021.
