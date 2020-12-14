Ahead of its European launch in early-2021, Hyundai has revealed a plug-in hybrid variant of the Tucson SUV. As for the highlights, it has a sporty look and a feature-rich cabin with a host of safety options. The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid draws power from a hybrid powertrain which mates a 1.6-liter petrol engine to a 66.9kW electric motor. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid: At a glance

The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has a progressive design, which integrates the company's signature parametric hidden lights with a cascading grille and body lines. It also has an Active Air Flap that adjusts air intake depending on the engine coolant temperature, vehicle speed, and other parameters. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with support for 'Blue Link' connected car technology. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, parking collision-avoidance assist, Highway Driving Assist (HDA), and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid draws power from a 1.6-liter T-GDi Smartstream petrol engine, which comes mated to a 66.9kW electric motor and a 13.8kWh battery pack. The setup has a combined output of 258hp/350Nm and comes paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system with a Terrain Mode selector. The car has an all-electric driving range of over 50km.

Information What about the pricing?