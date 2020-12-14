South Korean automaker Hyundai will launch a 7-seater version of its Creta SUV in India in 2021. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its design aspects. As per the images, it will be longer than the standard model and feature a refreshed front grille, a new rear bumper, and updated taillamps.

Exteriors Hyundai Creta 7-seater: At a glance Credits:

The Hyundai Creta 7-seater will have a studded front grille, front and rear parking sensors, a muscular bonnet, and LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Refreshed wrap-around LED taillights, a larger quarter glass, and a revamped bumper will be present on the rear end of the car.

Information Power and performance

Hyundai Creta 7-seater will be sold with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor that makes 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors How will it look like on the inside?

The 7-seater Creta will have a sporty cabin with three rows of seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The SUV will house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?