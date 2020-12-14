Piaggio will launch its Aprilia SXR 160 scooter in India by the end of December. In the latest development, the company has started accepting bookings for it, via its official website as well as dealerships, on payment of Rs. 5,000. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an all-LED lighting setup and shall draw power from a 160cc fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will have a sporty design, featuring a large seat, an apron-mounted headlamp, a tinted windshield, decent under-seat storage, and glossy paintwork. The vehicle will pack a digital instrument console, a USB charging port, and an all-LED lighting setup. It will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It will come in four colors: gloss red, gloss white, matte blue, and matte black.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will run on an SR160-sourced BS6-compliant 160cc, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine that is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. In the SR160, the motor generates a maximum power of 11hp and a peak torque of 11.6Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The suspension duties on the Aprilia SXR 160 will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the rider, the maxi-style scooter will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for improved handling.

Information What about the pricing?