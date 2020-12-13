South Korean automaker Hyundai will launch its Ioniq 5 electric SUV in early 2021. In the latest development, a fully camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads, highlighting its key design aspects. As per the images, it will have a lattice-shaped front grille, square-shaped LED lights, and designer alloy wheels, among other things. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Ioniq 5: At a glance

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be built on the brand's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and shall sport a box-type look with minimal clean lines. It will also come with a lattice-shaped front grille, square-shaped LED headlamp as well as taillight units, and a muscular bonnet. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Hyundai is yet to disclose the powertrain details of the upcoming Ioniq 5 SUV. However, the upcoming electric car is likely to offer support for a vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging facility.

Interiors How will it look like on the inside?

Not many details are available regarding the interiors of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, it should have a spacious cabin with lounge-type rotatable seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom power steering wheel. The SUV will house an interactive infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD, will also be present.

Information What about the availability?