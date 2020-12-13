Austrian automaker KTM has marginally hiked the prices of its RC 125 and RC 390 motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheelers have become dearer by Rs. 1,280 and Rs. 3,537, respectively, and now start at Rs. 1.61 lakh. As for the highlights, they have a sporty fully-faired design and draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM RC 125 and RC 390: At a glance

Both KTM RC 125 and RC 390 are built on a steel trellis frame and exhibit an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised transparent windscreen. However, the paint schemes are different. The motorcycles pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. They ride on alloy wheels. They have a dry weight of 154.2kg and 166.8kg, respectively.

Information Power and performance

KTM RC 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.7hp/12Nm. Meanwhile, the RC 390 runs on a 373cc mill that churns out 42.8hp and 35Nm. Both motors are mated to a 6-speed gearbox but the latter gets a slipper clutch, too.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM RC 125 and RC 390 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two bikes are handled by 43mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?