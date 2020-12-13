Last updated on Dec 13, 2020, 10:32 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM has marginally hiked the prices of its RC 125 and RC 390 motorbikes in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheelers have become dearer by Rs. 1,280 and Rs. 3,537, respectively, and now start at Rs. 1.61 lakh.
As for the highlights, they have a sporty fully-faired design and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
Both KTM RC 125 and RC 390 are built on a steel trellis frame and exhibit an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised transparent windscreen. However, the paint schemes are different.
The motorcycles pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. They ride on alloy wheels.
They have a dry weight of 154.2kg and 166.8kg, respectively.
KTM RC 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.7hp/12Nm. Meanwhile, the RC 390 runs on a 373cc mill that churns out 42.8hp and 35Nm. Both motors are mated to a 6-speed gearbox but the latter gets a slipper clutch, too.
To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM RC 125 and RC 390 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two bikes are handled by 43mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following the latest price-hike in India, the KTM RC 125 motorbike is priced at Rs. 1,61,101. Meanwhile, the RC 390 sports a price-figure of Rs. 2,56,917 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.