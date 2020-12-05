Christopher Nolan's Tenet released in India on Friday, and garnered mixed reviews. Meanwhile, veteran Indian actor Dimple Kapadia, who plays a pivotal role in the Hollywood movie, has received a special note from director Nolan for her excellent performance. Actor Akshay Kumar, Dimple's son-in-law, shared the note on social media, calling it a "proud moment." Here is more on this.

Details Working with you has been a delight, wrote Nolan

Akshay took to Twitter this morning to share the heartfelt note written by Nolan. It read, "What can I say? Working with you has been a delight. Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic." "Thank you for your great skill and hard work and for lending your talent to Tenet," he further added in the message.

Tweet Couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma: Akshay

Akshay said he loved Dimple's performance in Tenet. Alongside a picture of the note, he wrote, "Christopher Nolan pens a heartfelt note to Dimple Kapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in Tenet, I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Akshay

Experience It feels like a dream: Dimple on working in 'Tenet'

Dimple has said she had a great time working with Nolan, who is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood. She said, "I still don't believe it...It feels like a dream," revealing that she was almost sure that she would not get the role. She added that she was thrilled to see Nolan holding the camera for her audition.

Statement Nolan had a fantastic time shooting in India

Ahead of Tenet's release in India, Nolan opened up about his love for Indian movies. He also said he had a fantastic time shooting in India, and praised the enthusiasm around film shoots in the country. "I really enjoyed engaging with the local crew in Mumbai. Their love for the movies...is just something that as a filmmaker is joyful to be a part of."

Movie 'Tenet' has received mixed reviews