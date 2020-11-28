Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, who has enthralled the audience with her movies for years, is excited about the release of her Hollywood film Tenet, which is soon coming to India. Recently, she opened up about her experience of working with legendary film director Christopher Nolan and said, "I still don't believe it...It feels like a dream." Here is more on what she said.

Audition 'Was 90% sure that I won't get this role'

Though Dimple is an acclaimed actor, she had her set of doubts while auditioning for her role in Tenet. Talking about the same with NDTV, she revealed, "I thought that there are so many better actors so why would I get this role but since I have been called, I should just go." "I thought I'll take a photo with Nolan for my nephew."

Quote Dimple was thrilled to see Nolan taking her audition

"When I saw Mr. Nolan holding the camera for my audition, that was a huge moment for me. I just told myself at that point, even if I don't get the part I will treasure this moment," she said.

Details Dimple was unable to understand the script. Because, Nolan!

To say that Nolan's movies are complex would be an understatement. Hence, Dimple also initially had a hard time in understanding Tenet's script. "First 40 pages just flew over my head, could not comprehend that I am an avid reader. I was like, 'What's wrong with me? I read so much so why cannot I understand this?'" she said.

Information Dimple secretively saved dialogues in the 'deleted folder'

Dimple revealed that since the dialogues were tough, she took their pictures on her phone. But the makers asked her to delete them. Dimple then deleted them but they were still saved in the deleted folder. She revealed this secret after the movie was completed.

Family's reaction Twinkle Khanna on Dimple's Hollywood stint: Mom, you killed it

Dimple, who plays a pivotal role in Tenet, garnered appreciation from many for her performance in the movie. Her family and friends were also filled with pride after watching the film. "Kids really loved it...Twinkle told me: 'Mom, you killed it.' She is very happy," she said while revealing that she was pushed by her children to audition for the movie.

Film 'Tenet' will hit screens on December 4 in India