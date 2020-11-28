Just like every superhero has a compelling origin that inspired them to fight the good fight, supervillains have their 'let's be evil' stories. DC Comics has a long list of iconic villains. But interestingly, some of them started out as good-hearted people. The following characters initially worked for justice but unfortunately went over to the dark side and never came back.

Black Adam Black Adam started out as the hero of humanity

There are many origin stories of Black Adam, but they all have a common foundation. Kahndaq's Teth-Adam received magical powers from the wizard Shazam and became humanity's hero. When his powers took over his ideals, he was labeled Black Adam and was exiled by Shazam till he returned to fight Earth's superheroes. Given his sense of justice, he can be considered an anti-hero.

Star Sapphire Carol Ferris was a normal pilot before becoming Star Sapphire

The Star Sapphire Corps revolves around the emotion of love and a female alien race called the Zamarons. Once they chose pilot Carol Ferris as their queen to fight Hal Jordan (Green Lantern). But, since she was Hal's love interest and a good person, she turned down their offer. Unfortunately, the Zamarons used the star sapphire gem to turn her into Green Lantern's enemy.

Sinestro Sinestro was the Green Lantern who trained Hal Jordan

Sinestro is Hal Jordan's arch-rival. But initially, he was a good person. Thaal Sinestro was previously a Green Lantern. In fact, he trained Hal Jordan. Unfortunately, he used his power ring to enslave his home planet, Korugar. When this misuse of power was discovered, Sinestro was banished. Soon, he found a yellow power ring and started his own Sinestro Corps.

Two-Face Two-Face (Harvey Dent) was Gotham City's district attorney