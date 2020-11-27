There is a lot of hype around the third Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man movie, given that the star has confirmed last month on Instagram that shooting for the film has restarted, in Atlanta. But that's only part of the reason why fans are keeping their fingers crossed. Rumor has it that Alfred Molina, who plays Doctor Octopus was also seen on that very set.

Details Molina as Doctor Octopus was seen in 'Spider-Man 2'

The character of Doctor Octopus was established in an ostentatious manner in Spider-Man 2. Who can forget the scene where he slams a car through the glasses of an eatery, resulting in a gravity-defying stunt by Tobey Maguire? That was enough to show his menacing persona and the apt portrayal by Molina had left fans asking for more. The makers are finally answering it.

Backdrop Could this bring back the Sinister Six on the screen?

If this adds up as The Geeks Worldwide has claimed, then Molina's Doc Ock gets to pair with Jamie Foxx's Electro in the film, which is worse enough for Spidey. But this rumored association has a much bigger significance as Doctor Octopus and Electro form two of the six-member Spidey nemesis team called The Sinister Six. And we just saw Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.

Context Holland's third Spider-Man movie opens possibility of a multiverse

Latest reports of Spider-Man 3 opening up to the possibility of a multiverse has obvious connections, with Doctor Strange now appearing as the stronghold to guide Holland's Spidey after Tony Stark's tragic demise. That apart, other reports mention Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their respective roles of Spider-Man in alternate universes, thanks to the magical abilities of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Development But is Garfield interested? Close associate says no