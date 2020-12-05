Actor Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming movie, a remake of the 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1, with Varun Dhawan. Ahead of its release, Sara has urged audiences to watch the movie with an open mind. Defending the plot of the original movie, Sara said that we cannot view everything with a "politically correct" lens. Here's more.

Details What was the plot of the original 'Coolie No. 1'?

Coolie No. 1, which starred actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, revolves around the former's character lying about his profession to make the woman fall for him. Talking about the plot of the movie in an interview with Mid-Day, Sara said, "Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It is not about him cheating."

Details 'I urge people to watch the film with open mind'

Even as the original movie was a hit back in the day, its plot might not seem relevant today. Opening up about it, Sara said, "I would urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told." "If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humor in our lives will be [lost]," she opined.

Comparison I'm not as spontaneous as my parents: Sara

Sara's parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have also played comic roles from time to time. Talking about being compared to them, she said, "I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack." She also revealed that her co-star, Varun, helped improved her comic timing.

Statement It's not possible to copy Karisma: Sara

In an earlier interview, Sara had dismissed comparisons with Karisma, saying there is no point in trying to ape what she did. "She is an iconic star...So I do not think I have even attempted to step into her shoes," Sara had said. She added that trying to copy Karisma "would not be fun and would not be possible."

Film 'Coolie No. 1' set to release on December 25

Directed by filmmaker David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 will be released on December 25 on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Varun and Sara along with Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. The film was earlier supposed to be released in theaters, but the COVID-19 pandemic has affected that plan.

Other projects Sara also has 'Atrangi Re' coming up