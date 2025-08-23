Adani Group begins work on ₹600cr logistics park in Kerala
What's the story
The Adani Group has commenced work on a new logistics park in Kalamassery, Kerala. The project, which is estimated to cost ₹600 crore, will be developed over an area of 70 acres. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the initiative would create around 1,500 jobs in the state. The project is part of the "Invest in Kerala" initiative and aims to boost local employment opportunities significantly.
Project details
Logistics park to connect air, sea, land
Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), said the new park will be a major boost for global trade. He said it would connect air, sea, and land with EV charging stations and smart logistics technologies. The facility is part of APSEZ's expanding network of 21 parks across India, with plans to reach 30 soon.
Port capacity
Vizhinjam port to handle 1 million containers in 1st year
Gupta also revealed that the Vizhinjam port, which is close to the new logistics park, will handle one million containers in its first year of operations. This is a major milestone for Kerala's infrastructure development and trade capabilities. The upcoming logistics hub will further strengthen Adani Ports and Logistics's footprint across India.