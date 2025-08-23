The project is part of the "Invest in Kerala" initiative

Adani Group begins work on ₹600cr logistics park in Kerala

The Adani Group has commenced work on a new logistics park in Kalamassery, Kerala. The project, which is estimated to cost ₹600 crore, will be developed over an area of 70 acres. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the initiative would create around 1,500 jobs in the state. The project is part of the "Invest in Kerala" initiative and aims to boost local employment opportunities significantly.