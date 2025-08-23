MP CM's 'makhan chor' remark sparks political row
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent comments on Lord Krishna have sparked a political controversy. Speaking at a Janmashtami event, Yadav questioned the popular epithet "makhan chor" (butter thief) associated with the deity. He said, "Even saying the word 'Makhan Chor' feels improper." He explained that Krishna's love for butter often led him to Kansa's house, and his anger was directed at Kansa for consuming what belonged to him while oppressing him.
Rebellion explained
Yadav explains why he doesn't like the term 'makhan chor'
Yadav further explained that Krishna formed a team of cowherd boys to eat the butter or break the pots, ensuring Kansa didn't get it. He emphasized that Krishna's actions were rebellious and carried an important message. However, he felt calling such actions by terms like "makhan chor" was inappropriate.
Political backlash
Opposition Congress slams BJP minister
The opposition Congress party has slammed Yadav for his remarks, accusing him of trying to rewrite Sanatana Dharma's traditions. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar accused Yadav of distorting Lord Krishna's life stories. "Mohan Yadav wants to write his own version of history. For centuries, Krishna's pastimes have been recorded and celebrated," Singhar said, questioning whether Yadav wanted to change these ancient stories.