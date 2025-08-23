Mohan Yadav's comments on Krishna spark political controversy

MP CM's 'makhan chor' remark sparks political row

By Snehil Singh 04:40 pm Aug 23, 2025

What's the story

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent comments on Lord Krishna have sparked a political controversy. Speaking at a Janmashtami event, Yadav questioned the popular epithet "makhan chor" (butter thief) associated with the deity. He said, "Even saying the word 'Makhan Chor' feels improper." He explained that Krishna's love for butter often led him to Kansa's house, and his anger was directed at Kansa for consuming what belonged to him while oppressing him.