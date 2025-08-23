'Bigg Boss 19': Probable contestants, theme, premiere details 

The much-anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss , hosted by Salman Khan , premieres on Sunday. This year, the show will air on JioHotstar and Colors TV. The OTT platform has a slight edge as each episode will be released one and a half hours earlier than the TV broadcast. While JioHotstar will stream the show at 9:00pm, Colors TV will air it later at 10:30pm. Here's everything you need to know.

Show theme 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar': Khan reveals new theme for 'Bigg Boss' The teaser for Bigg Boss 19 revealed a major twist in this year's theme, titled "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar." This indicates a significant shift in power dynamics within the house. Khan, wearing a sharp Nehru jacket and accompanied by Black Cat commandos, promised viewers "too much fun" and urged them to get ready for an action-packed season.

Host's perspective What the host said about the new twist In a statement, Khan spoke about the new twist in the show. He said in a statement, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now, and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is Gharwalo Ki Sarkar." "And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy." "That's when the cracks show and the house turns into a warzone."

House Details about the new house The Bigg Boss 19 house, designed by Omung Kumar and Vineeta Garud, follows the theme "A Cabin in the Woods." The living room boasts a tropical theme with animal motifs, and the kitchen is more compact than previous seasons. The bedroom is spacious, with double beds and one triple bed. This season will not feature the iconic jail in the house, but contestants will still face other penalties. The house will also feature 8-10 hidden doors and a secret room.