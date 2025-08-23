'Nishaanchi' vs 'Jolly LLB 3': Which film are you watching?
Mark your calendars for September 19—two major films are dropping on the same day!
Anurag Kashyap's "Nishaanchi" introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in a raw, action-packed drama about two brothers on different paths, with Vedika Pinto as the female lead.
Meanwhile, "Jolly LLB 3" brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi for another round of courtroom comedy and nostalgia.
Both films have their own strengths
"Nishaanchi" promises Kashyap's signature gritty storytelling with a fresh cast and plenty of buzz.
On the flip side, "Jolly LLB 3," directed by Subhash Kapoor, reunites fan-favorite characters and adds new faces like Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao—plus Saurabh Shukla is back as the iconic judge.
Whether you're into intense drama or lighthearted laughs, this box office clash has something for everyone.