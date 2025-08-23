'Nishaanchi' vs 'Jolly LLB 3': Which film are you watching?

Both films have their own strengths

"Nishaanchi" promises Kashyap's signature gritty storytelling with a fresh cast and plenty of buzz.

On the flip side, "Jolly LLB 3," directed by Subhash Kapoor, reunites fan-favorite characters and adds new faces like Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao—plus Saurabh Shukla is back as the iconic judge.

Whether you're into intense drama or lighthearted laughs, this box office clash has something for everyone.