'Bigg Boss 19' premieres tomorrow: All about host Salman Khan
Bigg Boss is back for its 19th season, premiering August 24!
This year, episodes will drop first on JioCinema before hitting Colors TV.
Salman Khan returns as host for the first three months, reportedly earning ₹8-10 crore each weekend—less than last season but still more than his Bigg Boss OTT 2 pay.
More on the show
This season brings a "Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar" theme, letting contestants make decisions Parliament-style—so expect even more drama and strategy.
The lineup is pretty diverse too, with folks like Amaal Mallik and Ashnoor Kaur joining the mix.
After three months, guest hosts—names like Farah Khan and Karan Johar are being considered—may take over hosting duties.