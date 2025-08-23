'Bigg Boss 19' premieres tomorrow: All about host Salman Khan Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

Bigg Boss is back for its 19th season, premiering August 24!

This year, episodes will drop first on JioCinema before hitting Colors TV.

Salman Khan returns as host for the first three months, reportedly earning ₹8-10 crore each weekend—less than last season but still more than his Bigg Boss OTT 2 pay.