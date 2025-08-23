Next Article
'Ikkis,' 'Ek Din' to clash at box office
Get ready for a movie showdown this post-Diwali season!
On November 7, two buzzworthy films drop together: "Ikkis," starring Agastya Nanda as war hero Arun Khetrapal in a Sriram Raghavan-directed biopic, and "Ek Din," featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in a unique story set against Japan's snowy backdrop.
'Ek Din' shot entirely in Japan
"Ikkis" also brings Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat to the screen, with its release moved to avoid other big movies.
Meanwhile, "Ek Din" comes from Aamir Khan Productions and was shot in Sapporo for that real winter vibe.
Whether you're into epic history or fresh international settings, both films promise something different—so movie night on November 7 just got way more exciting!