Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' to clash with Junaid's 'Ek Din': Report
What's the story
Agastya Nanda's much-anticipated film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has been postponed. The movie was earlier scheduled for an October 2 release but will now hit theaters on November 7, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision was made by producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who believes that the first week of November and the post-Diwali period would be ideal for their movie.
Release date
'Ikkis' will clash with 'Ek Din'
Despite the change in release date, Ikkis will not enjoy a solo release. It will clash with Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. It is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions. An industry insider said, "This is a good move as two major films are scheduled for October 2 - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1."
Film overview
'Ikkis' is based on the life of Arun Khetrapal
Ikkis is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war and tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. Nanda plays this war hero in his first theatrical film. Back in 2023, he debuted in the industry through Netflix's The Archies. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.