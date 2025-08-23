Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' to clash with Junaid's 'Ek Din': Report

'Ikkis' will now release on November 7, says report

By Isha Sharma 04:06 pm Aug 23, 2025

Agastya Nanda's much-anticipated film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has been postponed. The movie was earlier scheduled for an October 2 release but will now hit theaters on November 7, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision was made by producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who believes that the first week of November and the post-Diwali period would be ideal for their movie.