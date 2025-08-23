Lost my heart to Dilip Kumar at 12: Saira Banu

Saira Banu , actor and the widow of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar , recently opened up about their first meeting on the sets of Mughal-e-Azam. The actor, who is celebrating her 81st birthday on Saturday, revealed that she had fallen in love with Kumar when she was just 12 years old and had seen him in a movie. She said, "I don't remember a thing about the gorgeous, beautiful Madhubala as Anarkali."

First meeting When Banu met Kumar on 'Mughal-e-Azam' sets Banu, who grew up in London, would visit Mumbai every year. It was during one of these visits that she met Kumar on the sets of Mughal-e-Azam. "When I came to India, we would run into Yusuf saab (Kumar), and then my mother's friends from America arrived, and they wanted to see the shooting of Mughal-e-Azam," she told Indian Express. "I was as young as 12...and that was it. I had seen that, and I lost my heart to him."

Fond memories 'He was ever so respectful of Aapaji': Banu Banu remembered Kumar standing in a white shirt and pants. She said he was very respectful to her mother, whom he called "Aapaji." "I just remember looking at Yusuf saab, standing there in a white shirt and pants. He had folded his arms, and he called my mother Aapaji," she recalled. "My most wonderful gift in life is Yusuf saab himself, for whom I had clamored to God since I was 12...let Allah give me this man as my husband."

Post-marriage life Banu on changing herself for Kumar Banu also spoke about her life after marrying Kumar in 1966, when he was 44 and she was 22. She said she changed herself to what he wanted, including wearing saris and subtle colors. "If he said, 'Come and wear saris, you look good in saris.' I immediately did that," she recalled. "I tried in my marriage also, to change myself totally to what he wanted."

Post-Kumar life On her health issues and life now Banu also spoke about her health issues, including fluctuating blood pressure and knee pain. "My life is good. My life is spent in meditation. My life is spent in helping others, whatever I can," she said. "And my life is spent in the beautiful memory of my gorgeous husband and my gorgeous, wonderful family."