Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals more about Steve-Peggy's ending
Marvel is revisiting Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's story in Avengers: Doomsday, with their iconic Endgame home recreated for new scenes at Windsor Great Park.
This move hints at a closer look into Steve's choice to stay with Peggy—something that could really shake up the film's storyline.
Doctor Doom's involvement hints at multiverse chaos
Insiders say Steve's decision to live in the past with Peggy sets off multiverse problems, catching Doctor Doom's attention.
Robert Downey Jr. is stepping in as Doctor Doom, who may assemble a team in response to the multiverse incursions caused by Steve's actions.
Production is still ongoing, with reshoots suggesting more twists could be coming.