Dharmendra-Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' locks release date
What's the story
The war drama Ikkis, starring Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released in theaters on October 2, 2025.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie will chronicle the journey of Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
The announcement was made through a gripping teaser video on Saturday evening.
Twitter Post
Check out the teaser here
Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India's Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero.— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) May 24, 2025
Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025. pic.twitter.com/hQ5emxKXUP
Teaser release
'Ikkis' teaser and plot details revealed
The teaser for Ikkis starts with a letter from the 1971 Battle of Basantar, notifying Khetarpal's father about his son's death in action on December 16.
It then depicts dark silhouettes of war scenes, followed by glimpses of Khetarpal valiantly fighting on the battlefield.
Speaking to PTI, Raghavan said the film will remain grounded and won't dramatize Khetarpal's story like a superhero.
"It's not a comic-book hero version," he said.
Film focus
'Ikkis' focuses on Khetarpal's time as a soldier
Further, Raghavan revealed that Ikkis will highlight Khetarpal's time as a young soldier who sacrificed his life for the country soon after turning 21.
"It is a bigger production; there will be tank battles and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story; it's a drama, a coming-of-age kind of thing."
Raghavan last directed Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.