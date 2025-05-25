What's the story

The war drama Ikkis, starring Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released in theaters on October 2, 2025.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie will chronicle the journey of Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The announcement was made through a gripping teaser video on Saturday evening.