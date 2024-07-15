In short Simplifying... In short The filming for the slick heist thriller 'Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter' has concluded in Hungary, with only some city and car shots left to be shot in Mumbai next month.

The film, starring Khan and Nikita Dutta, is now in post-production, set to finish by October.

This marks a reunion for producer Siddharth Anand and Khan, 17 years after their last project together. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat film in Hungary

'Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter' wraps up filming in Hungary

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:13 pm Jul 15, 202401:13 pm

What's the story The upcoming film Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, has completed a significant portion of its filming in Hungary. The movie, directed by Robbie Grewal, revolves around a high-stakes heist with the lead characters at odds. The Budapest leg of the shoot focused on song sequences against the city's scenic backdrop, reported Mid-Day. An anonymous source revealed that some action-packed chase sequences were also filmed during this 10-day stint.

Character details

Khan to sport new look in 'Jewel Thief'

In the film, Khan will be seen sporting a suave look complete with a ponytail and a chiseled six-pack physique. The source revealed that Grewal has envisioned Jewel Thief as a slick heist thriller. The Budapest filming began on May 18, featuring songs with Khan and co-actor Nikita Dutta against the city's picturesque locales. This international schedule concluded on May 28, leaving only some patchwork shooting to be done in Mumbai next month.

Next steps

Post-production and future plans for 'Jewel Thief'

Currently, Grewal is heavily involved in post-production work with plans to wrap up by October. The remaining filming in Mumbai next month will include some city and car shots, according to the source. This film marks producer Siddharth Anand's reunion with Khan after 17 years since their last collaboration on Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). The screenplay for Jewel Thief was written by Anand, Grewal, and Sambit Mishra.