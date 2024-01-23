Box office buzz: 'Fighter' rakes in Rs. 3.7 crore

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office buzz: 'Fighter' rakes in Rs. 3.7 crore

By Aikantik Bag 11:39 am Jan 23, 202411:39 am

'Fighter' releases on January 25

Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024 as it marks the reunion of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after the action thriller War. The upcoming aerial actioner is in the buzz and the trailer and songs have received rave responses from viewers. Ahead of its release on Thursday, the movie's advance booking reports are quite positive.

2/3

'Fighter' promises a good opening

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the actioner has already sold 55,500 tickets across the major multiplex chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) for Day 1. Industry tracker Sacnilk stated that overall 1,15,185 tickets have been sold in major Indian theaters for Day 1, hence grossing around Rs. 3.7 crore. With two days remaining and a lucrative Republic Day weekend, the expectations are quite high.

3/3

Cast and crew of the film

The aerial actioner also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The film's music has been helmed by Vishal-Sheykhar, whereas the movie is cranked by Satchith Paulose. The project is bankrolled by Anand's Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios. The story revolves around the Indian Air Force. We can expect it to retain Anand's typical hyper-nationalistic themes.