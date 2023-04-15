Entertainment

Siddharth Anand might direct Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Krrish 4': Report

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 15, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Siddharth Anand may direct Hrithik Roshan in 'Krrish 4'

Fans across age groups have been waiting with bated breath to receive an update on India's very own superhero: Krrish. The film franchise, created by Rakesh Roshan and led by his son and actor Hrithik Roshan, has churned out three movies so far: Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. Now, the latest reports suggest director Siddharth Anand may helm the fourth installment—Krrish 4.

Why does this story matter?

The Krrish franchise is one of the most successful in Hindi cinema and is even considered one of the earliest Bollywood franchises.

Its appeal comes from Hrithik's acting, its intriguing storylines, and its superhero elements, considering superhero fantasy films have always worked with kids and adults alike.

Moreover, Anand has just delivered the blockbuster Pathaan, and he may recreate his magic with Krrish 4!

Star director yet to give his final nod

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "This is a superhero film and it requires a director who can handle scale and grandeur effortlessly and excel in the emotional scenes. He should also have an ear for hit music. Siddharth Anand ticks all these boxes. "Also, Hrithik has worked with him, and both share a comfort level." The talks are reportedly in the "advanced stage."

Roshan reportedly working on script currently

Notably, all three franchise movies were directed by Hrithik's father. Now, Roshan is reportedly working on Krrish 4's script, too. He earlier told Mid-Day, "Such a concept has barely been attempted before in international movies, let alone in India. I have not attempted this kind of story before where I have no reference point...hence, it is taking time. There is an emotional core too."

Will Anand have time for superhero movie?

It remains to be seen if Anand will sign the dotted line considering his calendar is full. He is currently busy with India's first action aerial drama, Fighter, which stars Hrithik, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead and is slated to release on Republic Day 2024. Recently, it was revealed he would helm Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Tiger Vs Pathaan.