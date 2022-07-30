Entertainment

Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut requests court to record sister's statement

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 30, 2022, 08:58 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut has urged the court to record her sister Rangoli Chandel's statement in Javed Akhtar defamation case.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reportedly approached a court in Mumbai, urging it to record her sister Rangoli Chandel's statement in the ongoing defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. On Friday, the actor filed the application through her lawyer, Advocate Rizwan Siddique, before Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan. The court will pass an order in the matter on August 11.

Context Why does this story matter?

In November 2020, Akhtar filed a complaint in the court alleging that Ranaut had made derogatory statements against him in a TV interview.

He alleged that Ranaut defamed him while talking about a "coterie" in Bollywood following the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Following this, Ranaut filed a counter-complaint for alleged "extortion and criminal intimidation" by the veteran lyricist in the court.

Complaint Ranaut alleged Akhtar called her to house with 'malafide intentions'

Ranaut's complaint also alleged that Akhtar called her along with her sister Chandel to his house after her public dispute with her co-star Hrithik Roshan. As per Ranaut, Akhtar had called them over with "malafide intentions and ulterior motives and then criminally intimidated and threatened" her. Her complaint also claimed that Akhtar had forced her to tender a written apology addressed to Roshan.

Information Ranaut urged sister to be summoned under Section 311

Ranaut's application filed at the magistrate court also stated that her sister Chandel had accompanied her to the said meeting called by Akhtar. She urged the court her sister should be summoned under Section 311 (power to summon material witness or examine persons present) of the Criminal Procedure Code so that "the true and correct facts of the case are put on record."

Details Akhtar's lawyer claimed Ranaut's plea was filed to 'delay' proceedings

Meanwhile, Akthar's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj claimed Ranaut's application was filed "with the sole intent to delay the proceedings." "The evidence in the matter hasn't commenced until now, and as such the application is accordingly not maintainable," Bharadwaj's reply stated. Akhtar has already provided a list of witnesses in his favor. The Andheri magistrate court will pass a judgment on the case on August 11.