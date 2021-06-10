'Nyay:The Justice,' film allegedly about SSR's death, might get released

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 05:10 pm

Delhi HC refuses stay on film based on SSR's life

Delhi HC refused to stay the release of Nyay: The Justice, which is allegedly inspired by the controversial demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. His father had filed the plea in April, seeking a stay on various films that are being made about Rajput. While dismissing the plea, Justice Sanjeev Narula, however, ordered the makers not to release the movie till final verdict is given.

Argument

'Filmmakers trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives'

In their argument provided in the court, SSR's father KK Singh's lawyers said, "The defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives." The family also demanded a compensation of Rs. 2cr from them for "loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment." It added that any material published could harm the reputation of SSR and his family.

Quote

Lawyers also argued that such content might hinder his trial

Further, the plea claimed that, "movie, web-series, book or any other content of similar nature if allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them."

Details

Other films were also named in the plea

Apart from Nyay, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost, Shashank and an unnamed crowd-funded film are also getting made. While Nyay was to release tomorrow, Suicide or Murder... and Shashank have already commenced shooting. Mentioning all these names in his application, Singh had sought an injunction against the movie makers, calling these acts as "willful breach of [his] fundamental right to privacy."

Movie

Trailer of 'Nyay: The Justice' had irked several SSR fans

Tracing back, Nyay, which reportedly wrapped up this February, released its promo in April. It suggested that the film will follow the investigation that started post the actor's death. Furious fans took to social media to say, "The case is still pending how can they make movie without any conclusion?" while another said, "Boycott Bollywood....justice for Sushant." The comments have been turned off since.

Case

SSR's death is getting investigated by the CBI, NCB, ED

SSR was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. First ruled suicide, the investigation was handed to CBI after national uproar. The actor's family accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetting his suicide and also for money laundering. The Narcotics Control Bureau joined when a drug nexus was discovered. They arrested Chakraborty and named her along with 31 others in their chargesheet.