The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a chargesheet in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, naming actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and 31 others. The 12,000-page-long chargesheet contains the statement of 200 witnesses, reports ANI. Samuel Miranda, the former manager of the deceased actor, and domestic help Dipesh Sawant have also been named. Here's more.

Background Rajput died last year, shocking the industry and his fans

Rajput, a budding star of Bollywood, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June last year. He was merely 34 at the time. Later, his family leveled serious allegations against his girlfriend Chakraborty. In August, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB also launched separate probes.

Chargesheet Chargesheet explains how drugs were procured and distributed

To recall, as a part of its probe, NCB had summoned several notable figures from Bollywood like actresses Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. The chargesheet reportedly explains how narcotic substances were procured and distributed across Mumbai, Maharashtra. "From drugs being manufactured to the supply chain and ultimately its consumption, the trail has been mentioned," sources told News18.

Details Two college students, who delivered drugs, also named

The chargesheet names Anuj Keshwani, whose name figured during the probe of the sensational case. Keshwani faces charges of storing large quantities of drugs like LSD sheets and marijuana. Two college students have also been named as they participated in the last-mile delivery of the banned substances. Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner, also finds a mention in the expansive chargesheet.

Arrest In September, NCB had arrested Chakraborty