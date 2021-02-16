Fans of veteran actor Jaya Bachchan have a reason to rejoice as she is set to return on the silver screen after nearly a decade. Last seen in a major role in Rituparno Ghosh's Sunglass (Taak Jhaank in Hindi), which premiered at the 19th Kolkata International Film Festival in 2013, Bachchan will soon be directed by celebrated Marathi filmmaker Gajendra Ahire. Here's more.

Comeback Shooting to be completed within 20 days: Report

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ahire has signed Bachchan for a Marathi movie. The shoot is expected to be completed in 20 days. He has helmed over 50 Marathi films including Shevri, Anumati, and The Silence. To note, Bachchan had a small role in the 2016 release Ki & Ka. She had appeared with her husband Amitabh Bachchan in the R. Balki directorial.

Career Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha member as well

As is well known, Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party. She rarely did any movies after tying the knot with the megastar in 1973. After she took a political plunge in the early 2000s, she devoted all her energy to the new profession. She is currently serving her fourth term as an MP, after being re-elected in 2018.

Work Bachchan has delivered many memorable performances

Though she is rarely seen in movies, it's hard to forget Bachchan's movies. Be it the carefree girl in Guddi (1971), or a married woman whose talents infuriated her husband in Abhimaan (1973), or the righteous woman in Silsila (1981), Bachchan has always managed to enthrall viewers. Her portrayal of a woman torn between her son and husband in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) was also praised.

Statement 'I have no regrets': Bachchan on taking break from acting