Deepti Sharma floors England in 1st WODI with 62*: Stats

Deepti and Rodrigues' 90-run stand made the difference. The two batters swept the English spinners at ease and forced them to alter their offerings. The scoring rate was improved too. After Rodrigues departed, India lost Richa Ghosh. However, Deepti and Kaur finished things in style.

Runs

14th WODI fifty for Deepti

Deepti's knock of 62* was laced with three fours and a six from 64 balls. She has now raced to 2,362 runs from 107 matches (92 innings) at 36.33. This was her 14th WODI fifty (100s: 1). Versus England Women, she owns 356 runs from 16 matches at 50.85. She owns three fifties and a ton against England, as per ESPNcricinfo.