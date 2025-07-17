Deepti Sharma floors England in 1st WODI with 62*: Stats
What's the story
Deepti Sharma played a match-winning knock of 62* to help India Women beat England in the 1st ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Chasing a target of 259, Deepti came in when India Women were 124/4. She was part of a 90-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues. Thereafter, she finished the chase with an unbeaten 33 runs alongside Amanjot Kaur. Here's more.
Information
Deepti steals the show for India Women
Deepti and Rodrigues' 90-run stand made the difference. The two batters swept the English spinners at ease and forced them to alter their offerings. The scoring rate was improved too. After Rodrigues departed, India lost Richa Ghosh. However, Deepti and Kaur finished things in style.
Runs
14th WODI fifty for Deepti
Deepti's knock of 62* was laced with three fours and a six from 64 balls. She has now raced to 2,362 runs from 107 matches (92 innings) at 36.33. This was her 14th WODI fifty (100s: 1). Versus England Women, she owns 356 runs from 16 matches at 50.85. She owns three fifties and a ton against England, as per ESPNcricinfo.