Smriti Mandhana slams her maiden WT20I century: Key stats

Smriti Mandhana has hit her maiden century in Women's T20 Internationals. Mandhana attained the feat in the first WT20I versus England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The classy Indian opener became the 2nd batter from her nation after Harmanpreet Kaur (103 against New Zealand) to hit a hundred in the 20-over format. Mandhana completed her ton off 51 balls as India managed 210/5.

Knock Mandhana hands India strong start alongside Shafali Mandhana opened alongside Shafali Verma and the two added 77 runs for the 1st wicket. The two stitched 47 runs together in the powerplay overs (1-6). In the 7th over, Mandhana smashed two sixes to welcome Sophie Ecclestone. In the 8th over, she plundered more runs to bring up her fifty. After Shafali departed, Mandhana and Harleen Deol got together and piled on runs.

Information Mandhana gets to her ton, adds 94 runs alongside Deol In the 16th over, Mandhana hit Lauren Bell for two fours to reach her maiden hundred. Just after completing the milestone, Mandhana saw Deol perish for 43. The two added 94 runs together. Mandhana perished in the 20th over. Ecclestone got her wicket.

Do you know? Highest individual score in England vs India WT20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana now owns the highest score in England vs India WT20Is, surpassing her own knock of 79* at Derby in 2022. Notably, the southpaw has hit 7 of the top-eight individual scores in ENG vs IND WT20Is.

Stats Mandhana hits her 8th fifty-plus score versus England Women Mandhana scored 112 runs from 62 balls. She slammed 15 fours and three sixes, striking at 180.65. She has raced to 3,873 runs from 149 WT20Is at 30.02. In addition to a century, the southpaw has bagged 30 fifties. Versus England Women, she has amassed her 8th fifty-plus score in 22 matches (50s: 7, 100s: 1). She owns 836 runs at 41.80 (SR: 141.69).