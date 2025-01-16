A look at fastest WODI tons by Indian batters
Smriti Mandhana scripted records by scoring the fastest century in WODIs by an Indian.
She accomplished the feat during the third ODI against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.
The 28-year-old stand-in captain reached the milestone in just 70 deliveries, bettering Harmanpreet Kaur's previous record. As a result, India thrashed Ireland.
Have a look at the fastest tons by Indian batters in WODIs.
Smriti Mandhana: 70 balls vs Ireland, 2025
Mandhana's record-breaking century, her 10th in WODI cricket, was a treat to watch.
This triple-figure score now becomes the joint seventh-fastest in WODI history, equaling former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards's feat from 2012.
Meanwhile, Australia's Meg Lanning owns the record for the fastest WODI hundred, having accomplished the milestone off just 45 balls against New Zealand in 2012.
Harmanpreet Kaur: 87 balls vs South Africa, 2024
As mentioned, Mandhana surpassed Harmanpreet, who hammered an 87-ball century against South Africa in Bengaluru last year.
The latter slammed one off just 87 balls against in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Bengaluru last year.
Harmanpreet hammered an 88-ball 103*, powering India to 325/3 in 50 overs. India later stole a four-run win.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues: 90 balls
Only one other Indian have recorded an WODI century in less than 90 balls. Notably, Harmanpreet owns another century, in 90 balls against Australia in Derby in 2017.
In the recently-concluded India-Ireland WODI series, Jemimah Rodrigues slammed a 90-ball century in Rajkot.
Rodrigues was India's top scorer, smashing 102 off 91 balls, including 12 fours. She also completed 1,000 runs in the format.