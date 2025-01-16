What's the story

Smriti Mandhana scripted records by scoring the fastest century in WODIs by an Indian.

She accomplished the feat during the third ODI against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

The 28-year-old stand-in captain reached the milestone in just 70 deliveries, bettering Harmanpreet Kaur's previous record. As a result, India thrashed Ireland.

Have a look at the fastest tons by Indian batters in WODIs.