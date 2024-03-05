Next Article

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed her first WPL fifty (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues shines with 33-ball 69* versus MI

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:48 pm Mar 05, 202409:48 pm

What's the story Jemimah Rodrigues played a brilliant knock for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in match number 12 of the 2024 Women's Premier League in Delhi. Jemimah smoked her maiden fifty in the competition. Her cracking 33-ball 69* allowed the Capitals to post a massive total of 192/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The Indian batter dominated the MI bowlers with some scintillating strokes.

Jemimah smoked the bowlers all around the park

Jemimah came to the crease when DC were 79/2. She added 35 runs alongside half-centurion Meg Lanning (53). However, after DC lost their skipper, it was the 23-year-old who took charge and hammered the MI bowlers all over the ground. Jemimah's unbeaten 69 was studded with three sixes and eight fours. She cracked a 27-ball half-century and struck at 209.09.

Maiden WPL fifty for Jemimah

Jemimah failed to live up to expectations for DC last season. She scored 126 runs from nine matches at 25.2. Notably, 34* was her top score. In five matches this season, she has 122 runs at 40.66. Her strike rate reads 171.83.

How has the match progressed?

DC were off to a decent start as Shafali Verma and Lanning added 48 runs for the first wicket. Although DC lost a couple of wickets, Lanning held the innings together until Jemimah took charge and played some beautiful shots. Both batters slammed their fifties and powered the hosts to a solid total of 192/4. Pooja Vastrakar starred for MI with 1/20.