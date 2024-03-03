Next Article

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hammers his maiden Test fifty: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:25 am Mar 03, 2024

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Rachin Ravindra scored a fighting half-century in the fourth innings of the Test series opener against Australia. Despite not getting any substantial support from the other end, the New Zealand all-rounder fought well and ended up scoring 59 runs off 105 balls. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and a maximum. Here we look at his stats.

A gritty effort from Ravindra

Chasing 369, NZ were off to a poor start as Tom Latham (8) and Kane Williamson (9) departed early. Will Young (15) also could not last long. Ravindra then rescued NZ with a 67-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (38) before falling to Nathan Lyon. Notably, Ravindra returned unbeaten on 56 at stumps on Day 3. He failed to add much to his overnight total.

Maiden Test fifty for Ravindra

This was Ravindra's maiden Test fifty and his only previous 50-plus score in the format turned out to be a record-breaking 240 against South Africa last month. Standing in his sixth Test, the southpaw has raced to 433 runs at 39.36. Meanwhile, he has completed 3,113 First-Class runs, averaging 40.42 (100s: 7, 50s: 13). Ravindra also owns 61 FC wickets with his left-arm spin.

Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

In January this year, Ravindra was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023. Ravindra, who made his ODI debut last year, set the ICC ODI World Cup on fire with his sensational knocks. He smashed a whopping 578 runs at the event at 64.22. The tally includes three tons. It was the highest tally for a NZ player at the tournament.

How did the game pan out?

Cameron Green's 174* helped Australia post 383 while batting first. Matt Henry claimed a fifer. In reply, Lyon's four-wicket haul meant NZ were bundled out for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. Phillips claimed his maiden Test fifer as Australia managed 164 in their second outing. Chasing 369 for victory, NZ were folded for 196 as Ravindra's efforts went in vain. Lyon took six wickets.