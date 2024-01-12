Daryl Mitchell slams his second T20I fifty against Pakistan: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:33 pm Jan 12, 2024

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell smoked a sensational half-century against Pakistan in the T20I series opener in Auckland. The right-handed batter attacked bowlers from the outset and scored 61 off 27 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries and as many maximums. This was his sixth T20I fifty and a second one against Pakistan. Here we look at his stats.

A fiery hand from Mitchell

NZ started well as Mitchell arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 50/2. He attacked bowlers from the outset as the scoring rate went further up. The dasher added 78 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (57) for the third wicket. Mitchell, who brought up his fifty off 22 balls, eventually fell to Shaheen Afridi. His efforts helped NZ finish at 226/8.

Career stats of Mitchell

Mitchell made his T20I debut in February 2019 against India. In a career spanning nearly five years, Mitchell has represented the Black Caps in 60 T20Is. He has now raced to 1,163 runs at an average and strike rate of 25.28 and 136.82, respectively. The tally includes six fifties. He has raced to 212 runs against Pakistan at 30.28.

Do you know?

Mitchell is one of the only three players with multiple 50+ scores in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. While he smoked a match-winning 72* against England in the 2021 event, he made a spirited 53* against Pakistan in the 2022 semi-final. West Indies's Chris Gayle (2) and India's Virat Kohli (3) are the others to have reached this landmark.