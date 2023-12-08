BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips smashes career-best 87

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 pm Dec 08, 202302:00 pm

Glenn Phillips smashed an 87-run knock, guiding the Kiwis to 180/10 (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Glenn Phillips has helped New Zealand take a lead versus Bangladesh in the first innings of the second Test in Dhaka on Friday. Day 2 of the Test match was washed due to rain. NZ resumed Day 3 on 55/5 with Phillips stranded at 6*. He went on to smash an 87-run knock, guiding the Kiwis to 180/10. Here are the stats.

A knock of substance from Phillips

Day 1 of the Test saw Bangladesh bowled out for 172 before NZ managed 55/5. A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 1. Phillips came to the crease when NZ were 46/5. On Day 3, he showed a lot of courage and character. NZ were 97/7 at one stage before Phillips went into counterattack mode. Where everybody struggled, Phillips showed his mettle.

Phillips averages 47.00 in the ongoing Test series

Phillips managed 87 from 72 balls. He smashed nine fours and four sixes, striking at 120.83. Playing his 3rd career Test match, Phillips has raced to 193 runs from five innings at 38.60. This was his second Test fifty and a career-best score. In the ongoing series, he has 141 runs at 47.00. Phillips has surpassed 3,400 First-Class runs. He owns 22 FC fifties.